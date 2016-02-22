(Adds detail from letter, background on Puerto Rico financial
crisis)
By Megan Davies and Nick Brown
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Feb 22 Puerto Rico's
much-delayed audited financial statements for 2014 are expected
to be finished and issued by April, the U.S. territory's
governor said in a letter to U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday.
The delay in completing the statements is due to the
"complexities posed by our current financial crisis," Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in the letter, emailed by a
representative for the commonwealth.
However, he added that there may be additional issues that
arise that require an "adjustment to such timetable." A draft of
the financials, which cited "substantial doubt" about the
government's ability to continue as a going concern, was
released last week, but did not include data from some agencies
and has not been approved by auditors at KPMG.
The letter follows criticism from Republicans in Congress
over the delay and a perceived lack of financial transparency
from Puerto Rico. The island's leaders are hoping for
legislative help from Congress in tackling its $70 billion in
debt, 45 percent poverty rate and dwindling population as locals
flock to the mainland United States. Ryan has called on the
Republican-led House to propose legislation by the end of March
aimed at addressing Puerto Rico.
In Monday's letter, Garcia Padilla gave a sense of what it
might look like on the island if the government or its agencies
failed to survive as going concerns -- that is, became unable to
meet financial obligations long term.
Entities subject to going concern assessments, Garcia
Padilla wrote, include not only the government itself, but
PREPA, the island's sole power utility; HTA, which operates the
island's major roads; the Metropolitan Bus Authority, which
transports thousands in the San Juan area; the Puerto Rico
Medical Services Administration, the island's main hospital and
trauma center; and PRIHA, which oversees Medicaid benefits for
1.6 million poor residents.
Garcia Padilla also stressed that the Government Development
Bank, Puerto Rico's primary fiscal agent, may not be able to
make debt payments in the last quarter of fiscal year 2016, and
that the island may have to pass emergency legislation imposing
a moratorium on GDB debt payments.
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York and Nick Brown in San
Juan; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)