Feb 20 Puerto Rico's government has asked a U.S.
court for a quick decision on its appeal against a federal court
ruling that voided a local bankruptcy law, arguing the decision
constrains its efforts to deal with a financial emergency.
A federal court struck down Puerto Rico's Recovery Act
earlier this month in a blow to the U.S. commonwealth's efforts
to restructure up to $20 billion in debt at three main public
corporations. Puerto Rico passed the act last year because it is
excluded for the U.S. bankruptcy code.
In papers filed late on Thursday with the First Circuit
Court of Appeals in Boston, Puerto Rico argued the law
represented an "emergency response to the most profound fiscal
crisis in Commonwealth history."
"It is always extraordinary for a federal district court to
invalidate a statute on federal constitutional grounds, but it
is especially extraordinary to invalidate this statute," Puerto
Rico said in the filing.
The Recovery Act was enacted quickly in June 2014 over
concerns that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)
would default on over $9 billion in debt.
The law was challenged by PREPA's bondholders, including
funds run by Oppenheimer Funds, a unit of insurer MassMutual
Financial Group, and Franklin Templeton. The hedge fund Blue
Mountain Capital Management LLC challenged the law.
Bondholders argued that Puerto Rico did not have the right
to create its own bankruptcy law. The judge ruled that the
Recovery Act was unconstitutional becuase it contradicted
federal bankrupcty law.
