(Adds details of appeal, bondholder holdings)
Feb 20 Puerto Rico has asked a U.S. court for a
quick decision in its appeal against a federal court ruling that
voided a local bankruptcy law, arguing the decision hampers its
efforts to deal with a financial emergency that could disrupt
basic public services on the Caribbean island.
A federal court struck down Puerto Rico's Recovery Act
earlier this month in a blow to the U.S. commonwealth's efforts
to restructure up to $20 billion in debt at three main public
corporations. Puerto Rico passed the act last year because it is
excluded from the U.S. bankruptcy code.
In papers filed late on Thursday with the First Circuit
Court of Appeals in Boston, Puerto Rico argued the law
represented an "emergency response to the most profound fiscal
crisis in Commonwealth history."
The filing said unilateral action by creditors such as
accelerating PREPA's debt repayments, suing to raise electricity
rates, or seeking to appoint a receiver would "disrupt the
provision of essential public services in Puerto Rico."
"It is always extraordinary for a federal district court to
invalidate a statute on federal constitutional grounds, but it
is especially extraordinary to invalidate this statute," Puerto
Rico said in the filing.
The Recovery Act was enacted quickly in June 2014 over
concerns that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)
would default on over $9 billion in debt.
The law was challenged by PREPA's bondholders, including
funds run by Oppenheimer Funds, a unit of insurer MassMutual
Financial Group, and Franklin Templeton. The hedge fund Blue
Mountain Capital Management LLC also challenged the law.
Together the funds hold over $2 billion of PREPA's revenue
bonds. They argued that Puerto Rico did not have the right to
create its own bankruptcy law. The judge ruled that the Recovery
Act was unconstitutional because it contradicted federal
bankruptcy law.
