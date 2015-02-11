(Adds comment by GDB president)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK Feb 11 Puerto Rico may push back a planned bond sale of at least $2 billion until early in the second quarter as lawmakers amend legislation governing the deal, the president of the U.S. commonwealth's Government Development Bank said on Wednesday.

One amendment that removes an interest rate cap for investors was passed on Tuesday, and lawmakers are considering another amendment to link the oil tax backing the bonds to inflation. The amendments are needed to make the sale, which had been expected to be completed in March, more attractive to hedge fund investors.

"We were talking at some point about March, it's going to depend certainly on several other matters, so March, the beginning of April," GDB President Melba Acosta said in a telephone interview. "The earlier (the bond sale) could be the better, but I have to look at the final amendments to have a more precise date."

A federal judge voided on Friday a key piece of legislation Puerto Rico was using to restructure its public corporations and secure government funding, saying the commonwealth's so-called Recovery Act contravenes federal law. The move sent prices of Puerto Rico's government debt to record lows.

Puerto Rico's officials have meetings with investors this week. The island, which is struggling with debts of over $70 billion, needs the funds to counter shrinking liquidity at the GDB, the financing arm of the commonwealth.

The GDB's liquidity fell to just over $1 billion in December, down 30 percent from November. The bank will face substantial demands for funds starting in June.

"The GDB's funding is at risk and liquidity likely exhausted, facing sizeable outflows by June and beyond, including $437 million note payments, largely to critical local institutions," said Robert Donahue, analyst at Municipal Market Advisors, in a note this week.

Puerto Rico had originally planned to sell up to $2.95 billion in bonds in November, but delayed the deal due to debates over raising a tax on oil to pay for the debt. The amount was lowered to $2 billion after lawmakers refused to index the tax to inflation.

Acosta declined to say whether current moves to peg the tax to inflation would allow the commonwealth to increase the sale to the originally planned amount. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)