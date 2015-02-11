(Adds comment by GDB president)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Feb 11 Puerto Rico may push back a
planned bond sale of at least $2 billion until early in the
second quarter as lawmakers amend legislation governing the
deal, the president of the U.S. commonwealth's Government
Development Bank said on Wednesday.
One amendment that removes an interest rate cap for
investors was passed on Tuesday, and lawmakers are considering
another amendment to link the oil tax backing the bonds to
inflation. The amendments are needed to make the sale, which had
been expected to be completed in March, more attractive to hedge
fund investors.
"We were talking at some point about March, it's going to
depend certainly on several other matters, so March, the
beginning of April," GDB President Melba Acosta said in a
telephone interview. "The earlier (the bond sale) could be the
better, but I have to look at the final amendments to have a
more precise date."
A federal judge voided on Friday a key piece of legislation
Puerto Rico was using to restructure its public corporations and
secure government funding, saying the commonwealth's so-called
Recovery Act contravenes federal law. The move sent prices of
Puerto Rico's government debt to record lows.
Puerto Rico's officials have meetings with investors this
week. The island, which is struggling with debts of over $70
billion, needs the funds to counter shrinking liquidity at the
GDB, the financing arm of the commonwealth.
The GDB's liquidity fell to just over $1 billion in
December, down 30 percent from November. The bank will face
substantial demands for funds starting in June.
"The GDB's funding is at risk and liquidity likely
exhausted, facing sizeable outflows by June and beyond,
including $437 million note payments, largely to critical local
institutions," said Robert Donahue, analyst at Municipal Market
Advisors, in a note this week.
Puerto Rico had originally planned to sell up to $2.95
billion in bonds in November, but delayed the deal due to
debates over raising a tax on oil to pay for the debt. The
amount was lowered to $2 billion after lawmakers refused to
index the tax to inflation.
Acosta declined to say whether current moves to peg the tax
to inflation would allow the commonwealth to increase the sale
to the originally planned amount.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)