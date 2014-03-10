DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 22
** This Diary is filed daily *** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 10 All $3 billion of Puerto Rico's forthcoming general obligation bonds will be offered in a single 2035 term maturity with an 8 percent coupon, according to preliminary price talk wire obtained on Monday by Reuters.
Possible yields for the bonds, which are pricing on Tuesday, ranged from 8.625 percent to 8.875 percent, the wire indicated.
** This Diary is filed daily *** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy faces a "material risk" that the U.S. coal producer could suffer a $1 billion revenue loss due to a disputed lease at the world's largest coal mine, according to an objection filed to its reorganization plan.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy faces a "material risk" that the U.S. coal producer could suffer a $1 billion revenue loss due to a disputed lease at the world's largest coal mine, according to an objection filed to its reorganization plan.