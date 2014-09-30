(Adds no comment from Government Development Bank)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 30 Puerto Rico's upcoming sale of $900 million of tax revenue anticipation notes (TRANS) will be placed privately with a syndicate of banks, the chairman of Puerto Rico's Senate Finance Committee, Jose Nadal Power, said on Tuesday.

"It's a pretty routine transaction. The problem is that we usually pay 1 percent to 2 percent in financing and this time it will cost from 5 percent to 8 percent," Power told Reuters.

Power expected legislation to be passed next Monday that would enable Puerto Rico to move forward with the deal. The legislation opens the way to allowing investors to sue under New York law in the event of any litigation related to the notes.

A spokesman for Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) declined to comment.

The move is seen as providing additional protection for investors, who may be wary of lending to Puerto Rico after it was hit by a number of credit downgrades, and attempted to restructure some of its public corporation debt.

Puerto Rico also allowed a New York legal jurisdiction for the $3.5 billion general obligation deal it undertook in March.

The senator did not know which bank headed the syndicate, but it had already been formed and the deal could move forward as soon as legislation was enacted early next week.

The House passed an amended version of the bill earlier this month giving additional powers to the Treasury secretary only for the upcoming TRANS sale, a move that Power said the Senate would concur with.

"I don't see any problems with the bill's passage. Senators are in agreement with the changes made by the House," Power added. (Reporting by Reuters newsroom in San Juan Writing by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Andre Grenon and Bernard Orr)