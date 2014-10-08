(Corrects TRANS note amount in paragraph 3 to $1.2 billion from $1.2 million)

NEW YORK Oct 7 Puerto Rico enacted legislation on Tuesday providing additional guarantees to investors who purchase Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRANS) issued by the U.S. commonwealth.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who signed the legislation, said the guarantees were to win more favorable terms for the commonwealth's government.

The legislation, approved by the Senate Monday night and the House last week, would allow the Treasury Department to sell up to $1.2 billion in TRANS notes.

A syndicate of U.S. and local banks are expected to buy $900 million of TRANS notes and Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank would provide the additional $300 million, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Jose Nadal Power said.

That syndicate is lead by JPMorgan Chase & Co, and includes local banks Popular Inc and First Bank, according to financial industry executives in San Juan.

The legislation is seen as providing additional protection for investors by allowing them to sue under New York law. Investors are wary of lending to Puerto Rico because it has been hit by a series of credit downgrades and has made moves to restructure some of its public corporation debt.

The legislation also enables the Treasury secretary to "cede its immunity, sovereign or otherwise, with respect to judicial procedures." (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)