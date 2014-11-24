SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/NEW YORK Nov 24 Puerto
Rico's planned bond deal of up to $2.9 billion will not happen
before early 2015, two finance industry sources briefed on the
matter said on Monday.
The delay comes as Puerto Rico's governor, Alejandro Garcia
Padilla, has so far been unable to muster the support of his own
party for a tax hike needed to back the bond deal.
Barclays has been selected as lead underwriter for
the deal, with Morgan Stanley and RBC selected as
co-managers, the sources said. The banks did not immediately
return requests for comment.
Officials at Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank
(GDB), the U.S. commonwealth's financing arm, had said early
that they wanted to complete the deal this year, possibly as
early as November.
A spokesman for the GDB did not immediately return a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan and Edward Krudy in New York;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)