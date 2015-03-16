March 16 Puerto Rico will delay a planned bond sale of up to $2.95 billion until early May due to ongoing negotiations and due diligence between the U.S. commonwealth and potential buyers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Puerto Rico officials recently said that the deal, needed to provide added liquidity ahead of draw downs this summer, would be completed by early April. The Government Development Bank (GDB) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)