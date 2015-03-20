NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank (GDB) opposes constitutional changes that
undermine protections for holders of the U.S. commonwealth's
general obligation debt, the GDB's president said in a statement
on Friday.
The "GDB strongly opposes any constitutional amendment to
undermine long-standing constitutional protections provided to
holders of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's debt," Melba Acosta
Febo said in the statement.
Acosta's statement follows the introduction of a bill in
Puerto Rico's House on Sunday that seeks to change the
constitution to allow Puerto Rico to default on tax supported
debt. The island's general obligation debt is currently
protected under the constitution.
Puerto Rico is planning to issue to $2.95 billion of debt in
a deal expected in May and the government is keen to avoid
anything that could further erode confidence.
The "GDB's near-term priorities are to strengthen Central
Government finances and GDB's liquidity," Acosta said.
