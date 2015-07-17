NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. Bank, the bond trustee for Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corp, said it has hired a law firm to advise it after the agency failed to make a transfer of $94 million it should have made on Wednesday ahead of a payment to investors on Aug. 1, according to a regulatory filing posted by the bank late Thursday.

"U.S. Bank has engaged the law firm of Hogan Lovells US LLP to advise it in connection with this matter. At this time, no determination has been made as to the taking of any further action by the Trustee," U.S. Bank said in the filing. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)