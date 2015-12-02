SAN JUAN Dec 2 Puerto Rico's public employees
might have to do their part to help the Commonwealth make ends
meet and miss an annual Christmas bonus, due to the island's
deteriorating finances and debt crisis.
A local law provides for an annual Christmas bonus, but on
Wednesday Public Affairs Secretary Jesus Manuel Ortiz said the
payment due on Friday will not be made, contrary to prior
announcements by government officials.
"We will not pay the (Christmas) bonuses on Dec. 4. The
government has until Dec. 20 to make that payment, according to
the law. Therefore, there is still time to continue with the
measures being taken and see if we are in condition to make the
payment," Ortiz said.
On Tuesday Puerto Rico narrowly missed a formal default on
$355 million worth of debt issued by its Government Development
Bank by utilizing a "claw back" provision on revenues pledged to
pay certain other bonds.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in testimony before a
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that an imminent
default "looms large."
The estimated amount to be paid for the Christmas bonus to
public employees is about $120 million. The government faces a
Jan. 1 deadline to make bond payments of $945 million, including
$363 million in general obligation debt service, according to
Moody's Investors Service.
"The government is undertaking all possible efforts to meet
that obligation (of paying the Christmas bonus). That is the
intent of the administration," Ortiz said. He added the
government has never missed a payment since the law was enacted
in 1969.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Daniel
Bases in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)