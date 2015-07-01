BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
(Adds details about budget)
July 1 Puerto Rico's governor on Wednesday signed the commonwealth's $9.8 billion budget for the fiscal year 2015-2016, which begins Wednesday, according to a statement sent by his office.
Passing the budget was one part of the Caribbean island's broader efforts to solve its fiscal problems as it tries to climb out of a $73 billion debt hole.
The governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said on Monday he wanted to restructure debt and postpone bond payments to solve the U.S. territory's fiscal crisis.
Puerto Rico was criticized in a report by former IMF economists released Sunday night for having "weak budget execution and opaque data."
Puerto Rico's budget was hashed out in a conference committee after its House of Representatives on Sunday failed to concur with the Senate's approved version.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan and Megan Davies; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜