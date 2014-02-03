RPT-French voters sceptical Macron, Le Pen have answers on unemployment, security
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
NEW YORK Feb 3 Puerto Rico's governor, battling to keep the Caribbean island's bonds from being labeled junk by Wall Street ratings agencies, will roll out a balanced budget plan for fiscal 2015, a year ahead of schedule, a top aide said on Monday.
Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla will present a balanced budget in the coming weeks, according to Ingrid Vila Biaggi, the governor's chief of staff. The governor had earlier pledged a balanced budget for fiscal 2016.
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
CAIRO, April 30 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to review Egypt's progress on economic reforms before it disburses the second instalment of a $12-billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said.