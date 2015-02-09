IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
NEW YORK Feb 9 Puerto Rico should focus efforts on ensuring it has access to Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, rather than insisting it has the right to enact a local bankruptcy law, said the island's representative in Congress, Pedro Pierluisi.
Puerto Rican entities are currently excluded from filing for municipal bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Pierluisi introduced a bill in July to include Puerto Rico in this code.
"I am sure that, if we go to Congress with a single voice to seek the same treatment that the states receive under Chapter 9, we can achieve this objective," Pierluisi said in a statement.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
