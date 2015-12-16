WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he has instructed committees to work with Puerto Rico's government to come up with a "responsible solution" to the island's debt problems.

"Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis is a problem that is not going away any time soon," Ryan said in a statement released by his office. It added that plans for addressing Puerto Rico's problems should be crafted by the end of March.

"I understand that many members on both sides of the aisle remain committed to addressing the challenges facing the territory," Ryan said.

