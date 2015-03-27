NEW YORK, March 27 Talk of debt restructuring in
Puerto Rico should be limited to public corporations and not
include government-backed general obligation bonds, Puerto
Rico's resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress said on
Friday.
Pedro Pierluisi's statement came after some lawmakers in
Puerto Rico proposed amending Puerto Rico's constitution to
allow the government to default on general obligation bonds.
"The reality is that this proposed constitutional amendment
has no chance of being approved. Nevertheless, the action taken
by these legislators was irresponsible and damaging," Pierluisi
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Richard Chang)