NEW YORK Feb 2 Puerto Rico's problems could be eased by creating an independent board to aid solving its fiscal mismanagement problems and restructuring its debt, the U.S. commonwealth's representative in Congress told a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

Pedro Pierluisi said he would support creating an independent board to approve Puerto Rico's budgets, and would also be open to giving an oversight board power to appoint a neutral third party to mediate debt restructuring.

"The Puerto Rico government must restructure its bonded debt," Pierluisi told the Natural Resources Committee Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs, which held a hearing on the need to establish a "Financial and Economic Growth Authority" for the island.

Pierluisi, who is a member of the subcommittee, said that after the hearing the Natural Resources Committee would "craft legislation on Puerto Rico."

With $70 billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and a steady exodus of its population to the mainland, Puerto Rico is trying to solve a fiscal crisis before substantial debt payments come due in May and July. On Friday it asked creditors to take a huge haircut to slash its debt.

There have been efforts in D.C. to address the island's problems although a push by Democrats to extend Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection to the commonwealth - a device U.S. states have access to - has not gained traction.

Republicans plan to bring a bill addressing Puerto Rico's debt crisis to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by the end of March.

"Republicans on this committee are taking extra precaution to consider all the causes of this crisis and produce a comprehensive solution to a very complex problem," said Don Young, chairman of the Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs at Monday's hearing.

Thomas Mayer, lawyer for funds managed by Franklin Advisors and OppenheimerFunds which have $10 billion invested in the U.S. territory according to his testimony, said Congress should consider establishing an authority for Puerto Rico similar to that used in the District of Columbia in the 1990s.

He argued hard against such an authority having power to authorize Chapter 9 filings, saying in written testimony that once Chapter 9 is accepted by one class of creditors, it can be confirmed over the objection of all other creditors.

"We want the ability to vote on a plan," he told the subcommittee. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Bernard Orr)