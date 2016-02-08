CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
NEW YORK Feb 8 The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources is to hold a hearing on Puerto Rico on Feb. 25, it said in a statement, as Congress tries to come up with a solution for the debt-ridden U.S. territory.
The oversight hearing will be about the U.S. Treasury's analysis of the situation in Puerto Rico, the statement said. The island has around $70 billion of debt and has defaulted on some of its borrowings.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
MEXICO CITY, May 18 Mexico's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday after five consecutive hikes, on the back of the peso's recent rally and in spite of above-target inflation.