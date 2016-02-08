NEW YORK Feb 8 The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources is to hold a hearing on Puerto Rico on Feb. 25, it said in a statement, as Congress tries to come up with a solution for the debt-ridden U.S. territory.

The oversight hearing will be about the U.S. Treasury's analysis of the situation in Puerto Rico, the statement said. The island has around $70 billion of debt and has defaulted on some of its borrowings.

