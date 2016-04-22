April 22 Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank reached a tentative agreement with about half of its creditors, Bloomberg reported on Friday, in an effort to keep negotiations out of court.

The creditors agreed to a potential forbearance pact, which would allow parties to negotiate out of court, said Jesus Manuel Ortiz, spokesman for Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, according to Bloomberg.

Puerto Rico owes $422 million on May 1, which Padilla has said it cannot pay, and another $1.5 billion in debt payments on July 1. The island faces $70 billion in total debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking population, all of which threaten to cause its economy to collapse.

Puerto Rico on Monday unveiled a revised restructuring proposal that would cut its debt more modestly, offering general obligation holders about 74 cents on the dollar with other creditor classes getting less, as it tries to solve a crushing economic crisis ahead of looming debt payments. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Sandra Maler)