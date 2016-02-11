SAN JUAN Feb 11 In a debt restructuring world
ruled by non-disclosure agreements and secretive hedge funds, it
is not every day that a debtor and one of its creditors hash out
their differences live on stage.
But attendees of the Puerto Rico Investment Summit on
Thursday got a close-up look at the contentious nature of the
U.S. territory's debt restructuring talks.
The island's top adviser, Jim Millstein, and one of its key
creditors, Nader Tavakoli, chief executive officer of Ambac
Financial, traded barbs during a panel on Puerto Rico's
financial future.
They debated the merits of restructuring Puerto Rico's debt
through bankruptcy or a similar legal structure.
Ambac insures $2.2 billion net par of Puerto Rican bonds.
Puerto Rico, currently, cannot use U.S. bankruptcy law to
work out its debt problems, but it is lobbying federal lawmakers
for access to it or something similar. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico
and its creditors are working behind the scenes, amid tense
talks, to achieve a deal consensually.
Millstein's team this month offered bondholders a debt
exchange proposing about $23 billion in repayment cuts. The
island faces $70 billion in total debt, along with a shrinking
population and a 45 percent poverty rate.
Tavakoli gained a smattering of applause from the audience
at Thursday's summit - mostly investors - when he said "going
down the path of bankruptcy" would "assure that economic
contraction continues" in Puerto Rico.
"I'm not sure where the notion that bankruptcy is a good
thing came from," Tavakoli said. "It's a terrible idea. It will
chase consumer confidence to zero. To be sitting here at an
investor seminar and discussing bankruptcy ... is frankly a bit
surreal for me."
Millstein, though, was quick to point out that Tavakoli's
company itself went through a court-supervised restructuring in
2010. "The fact is sometimes companies get out over their skis,"
Millstein said. "They underwrite exotic derivatives, for
example, when in fact they were a bond insurer, so they need the
help of state-supervised restructuring."
Millstein added that a restructuring law for Puerto Rico
would not replace efforts to reach a consensual deal, but would
give the island the legal ability to bind creditors who do not
like whatever deal is reached.
Without that tool, he said, some creditors could holdout and
block a deal akin to the infamous case of Argentina. Holdouts
led by Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital Management used
the U.S. courts to force better repayment terms from Argentina.
Only now, more than 14 years later, are they close to fully
curing that default.
