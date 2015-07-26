July 26 Puerto Rico can crawl out of its $72
billion debt hole without defaulting on its government debt,
says a report commissioned by holders of $5.2 billion of the
U.S. commonwealth's government-backed bonds.
By cutting expenses, including on education, and improving
tax collection, Puerto Rico could erase its deficit by 2017,
according to a report by Jose Fajgenbaum, Jorge Guzman and
Claudio Loser, former International Monetary Fund economists and
now consultants at Centennial Group.
Centennial was retained by a group of holders of so-called
general obligation Puerto Rican bonds, including Fir Tree
Partners, Brigade Capital Management and Monarch Capital Group.
A month ago, a report by former IMF official Anne Krueger,
commissioned by Puerto Rico's government, said the island's woes
must be solved through concessions from bondholders combined
with fiscal and economic adjustments.
Around the same time, Puerto Rican Gov. Alejandro Garcia
Padilla called for a wide-ranging debt restructuring, deeming
the island's debt "unpayable."
But Puerto Rico has a "deficit problem, not a debt problem,"
Centennial said in its report.
"The debt in the medium term is sustainable," Loser told
reporters in a conference call on Sunday. "There is no need for
a general restructuring."
Puerto Rico, trying to right its ship after a decade of
stagnation and a shrinking population, wants to negotiate
concessions from creditors keen on protecting their investments.
With analysts expecting a default, the island could wind up in
messy litigation with creditors.
Loser said Puerto Rico will face a roughly $2.5 billion
financing gap in fiscal year 2016.
But, the report said, the island collects only 56 percent of
potential sales tax revenue, and has increased education
expenditures by 39 percent in the last decade as enrollment has
dropped 25 percent. Fixing those ratios could yield a surplus by
fiscal 2017, the report claimed.
Loser said Puerto Rico's debt is not "monolithic," coming
from some 18 issuers. The governor's statement calling the debt
unpayable is "not substantiated," Loser said, though he
acknowledged some individual debt issuers may try to
restructure.
The island's fate is muddied by the lack of a restructuring
statute akin to U.S. bankruptcy law. Pedro Pierluisi, the
island's representative in Congress, is pushing legislation that
would allow Puerto Rico to put certain public agencies into
bankruptcy, but the bill has gained little momentum.
