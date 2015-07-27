(Adds statement from governor's office, paragraph 3)
By Nick Brown
July 26 Puerto Rico can crawl out of its $72
billion debt hole without defaulting on its government debt,
says a report commissioned by holders of $5.2 billion of the
U.S. commonwealth's government-backed bonds.
By cutting expenses, including on education, and improving
tax collection, Puerto Rico could erase its deficit by 2017,
according to a report by Jose Fajgenbaum, Jorge Guzman and
Claudio Loser, former International Monetary Fund economists and
now consultants at Centennial Group.
Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla's office
criticized the report on Sunday. The governor's chief of staff,
Victor Suarez, responded in a statement that the island has
"already enacted significant fiscal reforms," including pension
concessions.
Centennial was retained by a group of holders of so-called
general obligation Puerto Rican bonds, including Fir Tree
Partners, Brigade Capital Management and Monarch Capital Group.
Trying to right its ship after a decade of stagnation and a
shrinking population, Puerto Rico wants to negotiate concessions
from creditors keen on protecting their investments. With
analysts expecting a default, the island could wind up in messy
litigation with creditors.
A month ago, a report by former IMF official Anne Krueger,
commissioned by Puerto Rico's government, said the island's woes
must be solved through concessions from bondholders combined
with fiscal and economic adjustments.
Around the same time, Padilla called for a wide-ranging debt
restructuring, deeming the island's debt "unpayable."
Suarez on Sunday said "the simple fact remains that extreme
austerity" alone "is not a viable solution for an economy
already on its knees."
But Puerto Rico has a "deficit problem, not a debt problem,"
Centennial said in its report.
"The debt in the medium term is sustainable," Loser told
reporters in a conference call on Sunday. "There is no need for
a general restructuring."
Loser said Puerto Rico will face a roughly $2.5 billion
financing gap in fiscal year 2016.
But, the report said, the island collects only 56 percent of
potential sales tax revenue, and has increased education
expenditures by 39 percent in the last decade as enrollment has
dropped 25 percent. Fixing those ratios could yield a surplus by
fiscal 2017, the report said.
Loser said Puerto Rico's debt is not "monolithic," coming
from some 18 issuers, and acknowledged some individual debt
issuers may try to restructure.
The island's fate is muddied by the lack of a restructuring
statute akin to U.S. bankruptcy law.
