July 27 Puerto Rico is seeking to raise $400 million to $500 million via a financing deal which is backed by petroleum products revenues, as there is no longer a market to raise the around $3 billion originally contemplated, the governor's chief of staff Victor Suarez said on Monday.

Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) had been aiming to raise up to $2.9 billion to refinance a $2.2 billion loan its Government Development Bank (GDB) made to the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA). That deal had been delayed several times.

"It is not being contemplated as a $3 billion transaction, there is no market for it," said Suarez. "We are trying to achieve a smaller transaction, with reasonable terms, of some $400 to $500 million."

Suarez said they were evaluating raising the money by using tax and revenue anticipation notes, or TRANs.

Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked creditors in June by saying the island needed to restructure debts - totaling $72 billion - to solve its fiscal problems.

Suarez reiterated that the commonwealth does not currently have the cash flow to make a payment due from its Public Finance Corporation (PFC) bonds on Aug. 1. PFC disclosed in July that it failed to transfer $93.7 million to pay the principal and interest on those bonds.

"There has to be the payment allocation by the Legislature (in the budget) and the cash flow," said Suarez. "If one of the two things is not there, we can't do (the PFC payment). Right now, both are not there."

Default to bondholders on the Aug. 1 payment will occur unless the legislature reconvenes and approves a payment, director of credit analysis at HJ Sims, Richard Larkin, said in a recent research note.

However, Suarez said the island will do "everything that is possible" to ensure that debt from the GDB is paid. The GDB, which has reported dwindling cash reserves, faces $169.6 million in debt service on notes on Aug. 1.

"We expect the GDB must reprioritize some payments given its precarious cash position," wrote investment manager Pimco's Head of Municipal Credit Research Sean McCarthy on Pimco's website.

Puerto Rico's Sales Tax Financing Authority (COFINA) also faces an Aug. 1 debt payment of $335 million.

