SAN JUAN/NEW YORK Dec 6 Puerto Rico may have
dodged a bullet when it avoided default last week, but its
decision to commandeer revenue that was supposed to meet future
debt payments will invite creditor pushback and possibly
lawsuits.
Creditors have long criticized Puerto Rico's spending
habits, and may have the ammunition to bring those complaints to
court now that the Caribbean island plans to divert funds to
cover constitutionally-guaranteed debt and essential government
services.
The U.S. territory, which owes creditors $72 billion, last
Tuesday avoided defaulting on a $355 million payment. But it
owes another such payment on Jan. 1, which can only be made if
revenue that was earmarked to repay and service other debt owed
by various government agencies is repurposed, Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla said.
The island said it also needs to use that revenue to keep
some key services operating, though it has not specified which
ones. Many creditors said these so-called clawbacks are
premature, and question whether they will be used on truly
essential services.
The government hasn't been specific about the revenue that
will be grabbed. Bonds vulnerable to the switch include $4.6
billion at Puerto Rico's highway authority (HTA), $1.9 billion
at its infrastructure authority (PRIFA), and additional debt at
a public transportation authority and convention center
authority, according to an executive order signed by Garcia
Padilla.
One creditor source with exposure at the affected agencies
said a lawsuit was possible, insisting that clawbacks were being
misused under Puerto Rico's laws and constitution. "They haven't
met the requirements to permit a clawback under the constitution
... you can assume we're looking at all the different avenues,"
said the source.
Two other sources said that, while lawsuits are an option,
they were more inclined to wait to preserve their negotiating
ability.
"There is a very high probability of protracted litigation,"
said Ted Hampton, vice president at Moody's Investors Service.
"It's a bit like a race or some kind of competition - people are
waiting to jump in when the whistle blows."
Hampton said he expected creditors would at least consider
legal action over the clawbacks.
Puerto Rican officials have themselves acknowledged the
potential for lawsuits. Justice Secretary Cesar Miranda said
last week that the clawbacks could open the door to litigation
because they "could be interpreted as a technical default, in
the way that we retain money destined to eventually pay a debt
when due."
Creditors' frustration is likely to only increase in the
next few weeks. For example, the island by December 20 owes $120
million in Christmas bonuses for public sector workers, which
are a legal requirement in Puerto Rico. Paying them at the
expense of bonds would likely irk creditors, yet skipping them
would outrage labor unions.
BRIDGE LOAN
Exactly how the diverted cash is spent will invite investor
scrutiny.
A 1980 law in Puerto Rico dictates that any clawbacks should
be used first to pay constitutionally backed debt, and then to
fund essential services. Puerto Rican officials suggested they
plan to use them for both purposes at once.
"There is little question that (the clawbacks) are a patent
attempt to revise the provisions of the constitution,
legislation and contracts without justification or required
process," said Nader Tavakoli, interim president and chief
executive officer of Ambac Financial, which insures
about $1.1 billion principal of bonds at the affected agencies.
A lawsuit could also challenge the type of services being
funded, especially if they include what creditors may claim are
discretionary items like Christmas bonuses.
Still, creditors wary of litigation say they want to be
careful not to hurt progress in ongoing talks with the island on
a consensual debt restructuring agreement. "We implore the
governor to get back to the negotiating table toward consensual
solutions, which are achievable," Tavakoli added.
Puerto Rico has said it wants to structure a universal
exchange offer, or "superbond," for creditors across many
different debt classes. Litigation would make that process more
difficult, said several creditor sources, threatening the
anticipated high ratings of new debt that could attract
creditors to an exchange offer in the first place.
If creditors can help the island to make its January payment
without clawbacks, litigation may be avoided. Its next major
maturity date is in May, when $422.8 million is owed on senior
Government Development Bank notes, according to a source
familiar with the situation. That allows more time to talk, free
from the pressure of looming defaults.
An offer by at least two bond insurers to provide a bridge
loan to get Puerto Rico through January remains on the table,
said two sources close to the talks.
A lawsuit at this stage may not succeed. Without a missed
payment, clawbacks alone might not convince a court of Puerto
Rico's wrongdoing, said Height Securities Puerto Rico analyst
Daniel Hanson. Creditors may fare better if they delay
litigation until an actual default.
