Dec 9 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla said on Wednesday he would do all in his power to pay
public workers some $120 million in December bonuses despite the
island's fiscal crisis.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Garcia Padilla
said Puerto Rican law requires bonus payments, and leaves no
room for a waiver of that obligation, as long as the island has
the funds to make the payments.
Bonuses are "part of the salary for workers ... I have to do
everything in my power to pay that money," Garcia Padilla said.
The island owes nearly $1 billion in bond payments on Jan. 1,
which it may not be able to pay.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)