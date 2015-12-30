* Puerto Rico will pay GO debt
* Island will default on PRIFA, Public Finance Corp payments
* Around $163 mln of GO payment comes from clawbacks
* Investors concerned about further defaults
(Adds additional comment, details, Treasury statement)
By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN, Dec 30 Puerto Rico will default for
the second time in five months, but will pay the bulk of $1
billion due on Jan. 4, including its most senior debt, Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Wednesday.
The Caribbean island's biggest payment, $328.7 million in
general obligation debt, will be paid, the governor told
reporters at a press conference in San Juan. More than half of
that payment was made by taking revenues from other commonwealth
agencies, he added.
A default on general obligation (GO) debt would have been
seen as a more serious stumble because those bonds have the
strongest legal protections of any of the island's obligations.
However, it also keeps alive the drama surrounding its
deteriorating finances and $70 billion debt load as investors
wait for the next shoe to drop.
The default opens the door to potential litigation from
affected creditors, while the island must now turn its focus to
trying to achieve a consensual debt restructuring with GO
holders before its next big payment of $1.9 billion is due in
July.
The governor said he is meeting with creditors in early
January, though he did not give a specific date.
When asked about a shutdown of key government services,
Garcia Padilla told reporters at a press conference: "We have to
do all we can to avoid that situation."
The U.S. Commonwealth, suffering from a near decade-long
recession with a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking tax
base due to people leaving the island, first defaulted in August
when it failed to make the full payment on its Public Finance
Corp (PFC) bonds.
One creditor source with significant GO holdings said Puerto
Rico's decision to pay GO debt buys it some credibility as debt
restructuring talks continue. "I'm glad we can enjoy our
holiday, because there's going to be a lot of heavy lifting to
do when we get back," the source said.
David Tawil, co-founder of hedge fund Maglan Capital, said a
default of GO bonds is also probably inevitable in the
long-term, but that there is a slim possibility that either
Congress will take action or a settlement could be reached with
creditors ahead of a default. Either way, he warned that Puerto
Rico is still in the very early stages of dealing with its
massive fiscal challenge.
"Citizens need to know that necessary infrastructure and
services are there and there is not going to be a government
shutdown," Tawil said.
The island will default on a $35.9 million payment due to
its Infrastructure Finance Authority (PRIFA). It will also
default on $1.4 million due to its Public Finance Corp, but will
make payments to most other authorities. The island was facing a
bill of about $1 billion had it made all payments.
Padilla said about $163 million of the GO payment came from
clawing back revenues from several agencies, including the
highway authority, the convention center authority and the
island's busing authority. Garcia Padilla on Dec. 1 granted the
U.S. territory power to take revenues from those agencies to
keep payments on GO debt current.
"The use of over $100 million in reserved funds to make debt
service payments for several of the Commonwealth's issuers
should underscore that the Commonwealth is running out of
options to pay its debt," said Melba Acosta Febo, president of
the Government Development Bank.
POTENTIAL LAWSUITS
The announcement now opens the door to litigation from
holders of defaulted bonds. One creditor source with exposure at
one of the clawed-back agencies told Reuters lawsuits are being
considered and could be filed immediately, but creditors have
not decided whether the cost of litigation is worthwhile.
Daniel Hanson, an analyst at Height Securities who follows
Puerto Rico, said any litigation will focus on Puerto Rico's
credibility. Garcia Padilla has consistently said the island was
on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, yet it is able to pay the
bulk of its debt and dished out about $120 million in Christmas
bonuses this month, Hanson pointed out.
Such questions could also hamper Puerto Rico's efforts to
convince U.S. Congress that it is in desperate need of
legislative aid, Hanson said.
The U.S. Treasury has been pushing Congress to allow the
island to restructure its debts under U.S. bankruptcy law. A
Treasury spokesman said Wednesday that the latest default
"demands swift Congressional action" for a restructuring with
independent oversight.
The House is expected to hold a Jan. 5 hearing on Puerto
Rico's financial problems.
The source with significant GO exposure acknowledged that
clawing back certain debt to pay GO holders is legal, but said a
lawsuit would likely focus on whether Puerto Rico met the legal
requirements needed to exercise clawbacks, namely proving it was
cash-strapped and had no other choice.
Bond insurer Ambac Financial, which insures about $863
million in PRIFA bonds, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Garcia
Padilla challenging whether the clawbacks were used properly
under Puerto Rican laws.
General obligation bonds with an 8 percent coupon and
maturing in 2035 were slightly higher on
Wednesday, traded at an average price of 73 cents on the dollar
compared to 71.726 on Tuesday. The average yield fell to 11.501
percent from 11.716.
The island owes about $400 million due February 1, mostly to
Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp, or COFINA. The monies for
this payment are already held in reserve, Garcia Padilla said.
