* Deal will come with big tax-free yields
* Bulk of bond proceeds to go for refinancing
* Officials hope GO deal will be only one in fiscal 2014
By Michael Connor
Feb 18 Puerto Rico on Tuesday said it will soon
sell $2.86 billion of bonds, an offering likely to require
sky-high interest rates to offset the taint of the Caribbean
island's junk-bond status and worries about possible debt
restructurings.
Officials briefing investors, who have driven up Puerto
Rico's interest rates since September, said the general
obligation offering should come to market in March and will
include bonds to refinance existing debt.
The island already has outstanding debt of about $70 billion
and pays by far the highest tax-free rates of any big municipal
bond seller. Its economy is in a nearly unbroken eight-year
recession, which fuels population losses and high unemployment.
Among U.S. states, only California and New York have larger
debt burdens, though both have considerably larger populations.
And Puerto Rico's debt load rests on an economy that has been
shrinking almost continuously since 2006. (Video:)
Puerto Rico's general obligation debt this month was cut to
junk status by three top Wall Street ratings agencies, making it
harder for the cash-strapped commonwealth to raise money at
affordable rates.
Jose Pagán, interim president for Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank (GDB), told reporters he expects Puerto Rico
will have to pay above 9 percent on new bonds.
Wall Street credit agencies worry about the government's
short-term liquidity, or ability to pay bills such as the $3.44
billion of bond payments Moody's Investors Service calculates
are due in 2014.
The White House has repeatedly said it would not come to the
commonwealth's rescue, and Congress is not likely to authorize a
bailout.
But Puerto Rico's second-largest revenue source last month,
an excise tax, has been labeled by some a "backdoor bailout"
because it allows U.S. corporations operating on the island -
mostly pharmaceutical and medical device firms - to take a
credit against their federal taxes.
Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta, however, said
the government had no plans to raise that tax.
ENOUGH DEMAND
Puerto Rico's ability to issue new debt will have important
implications. The commonwealth's bonds make up about 2 percent
of the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market and are popular with
investors and fund managers because they are exempt from
federal, state and local taxes.
"The question is how much will they be able to borrow," said
Alan Schankel, a municipal bond strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott. "It seems to me that there is enough demand from what
I've heard to do a deal of at least $1 billion in size and maybe
more."
Linda Murphy, a credit analyst for Puerto Rico at T. Rowe
Price, said investors would "look the other way" if yields were
high enough.
On Tuesday some of the sky-high yields Puerto Rico bonds had
seen in the secondary market began drifting down. Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board data shows that a customer sold
heavily traded general obligation bonds that mature in 2016 with
a yield of 13.929 percent. Two weeks earlier, a customer sold
the same bond with a yield of 17.785 percent.
In the investor presentation, Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla and finance officials listed tax hikes, pension systems
overhauls and spending cuts taken in the last year as
illustrations of the government's will to honor its debts.
"The commonwealth has demonstrated it has the political will
to address long-standing fiscal and economic challenges," GDB
Chairman David Chafey said. "We are nonetheless very aware and
clear about the challenges that remain."
Saying next month's bond sale would address Puerto Rico's
liquidity needs through June 2015, Chafey told investors the
government plans to reform public corporations, such as the
island's Electric Power Authority, so the big revenue bond
sellers operated more efficiently.
Much of the money raised in the GO deal would go to repay
and refinance outstanding debt. About $1.175 billion would
likely be used to restructure GO debt service and another $540
million to refund floating-rate bonds and related swap
agreements.
Officials also told investors Puerto Rico hopes to only tap
the muni bond market once this fiscal year ending June 30,
saying they did not have plans to sell bonds beyond its GO
package.
In addition, the officials said, Puerto Rico is negotiating
daily with its counterparties to swap agreements and other
commitments that had potential penalties touched off by the
ratings agencies' downgrades.
Puerto Rico has already received a waiver of $400 million in
highway obligations and is at an advanced stage of negotiations
to renew or waive acceleration provisions in $526 million of the
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's working capital lines,
officials said during the investors webcast.
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut the rating on $8.7 billion in
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority revenue bonds to BB+, one
notch below investment grade. The move came a week after it cut
Puerto Rico's general obligation debt.