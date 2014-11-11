(Adds declined comment from press officer, debt service details
NEW YORK Nov 10 The escalating cost to service
Puerto Rico's debt is one reason why its bonds are not
attractive at current prices, a major municipal bond investor
said on Monday.
Traditional municipal bond investors have been largely
avoiding junk-rated Puerto Rico, which has a debt load of more
than $70 billion, leaving it partly reliant on banks and hedge
funds for financing needs.
The commonwealth, struggling to produce its first balanced
budget in years, is trying to revive a struggling economy and is
restructuring its electric power authority PREPA.
"There are a lot more issues they will need to accomplish to
get through next year," said John Miller, head of tax exempt
fixed income at Nuveen Asset Management, which holds around $100
million in insured Puerto Rico paper. "They have a lot of balls
in the air."
Debt service costs for the commonwealth's government's debt
are estimated by Nuveen to increase to nearly $2 billion by
2016, from about $1.25 billion now, according to Miller.
"Their annual debt service is geared to escalate
dramatically over the next couple of years," he told reporters
at a briefing on Monday. Miller said the current level the bonds
are trading at "does not make it a buy."
Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds, with a maturity of
2035, are currently trading around 87 cents on the dollar.
A representative for a firm that handles public relations
for Puerto Rico declined comment.
A 2014 report on the website of Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank (GDB), the island's financing arm, states that
Puerto Rico's debt service will increase significantly in fiscal
year 2016. It says that no assurance can be given that it will
be able to achieve a balanced general fund budget in future
years, "particularly in light of higher debt service obligations
starting in fiscal year 2016".
The report says that as of July 31, future maximum annual
debt service for the commonwealth's outstanding general
obligation debt is $1.2 billion in the fiscal year ending June
2016.
Puerto Rico in October raised $1.2 billion in short-term
financing, the first time the island had borrowed money since
March when it issued $3.5 billion in general obligation bonds.
