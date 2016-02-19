WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew met with Puerto Rico bondholders on Friday, urging them to
take part in an effort to restructure the commonwealth's debt.
Lew told the group of bondholders that Puerto Rico needs an
"orderly restructuring" of its debt that would need to be
enacted by the U.S. Congress.
"Lew urged all stakeholders to come to the table," a
Treasury spokesperson said in a statement. "He warned that a
disorderly default - a likely outcome in the absence of
Congressional action - could trigger protracted and costly
litigation."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)