July 7 The president of the Puerto Rico Government Development Bank, Melba Acosta, will resign effective July 31, Governor Alejandro García Padilla said in a statement on Thursday.

The island defaulted on $779 million of its most senior bonds on July 1. Acosta's resignation also comes in the wake of a U.S. law authorizing a federally-appointed board to take control of Puerto Rico's finances. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bernard Orr)