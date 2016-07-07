BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 The president of the Puerto Rico Government Development Bank, Melba Acosta, will resign effective July 31, Governor Alejandro García Padilla said in a statement on Thursday.
The island defaulted on $779 million of its most senior bonds on July 1. Acosta's resignation also comes in the wake of a U.S. law authorizing a federally-appointed board to take control of Puerto Rico's finances. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: