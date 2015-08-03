NEW YORK Aug 3 Puerto Rico failed to make the
entirety of a payment on its Public Finance Corp bonds due Aug.
1, paying only $628,000 of a $58 million payment, the head of
its Government Development Bank said in a statement on Monday.
"Due to the lack of appropriated funds for this fiscal year
the entirety of the PFC payment was not made today," said GDB
head Melba Acosta in an emailed statement.
"This was a decision that reflects the serious concerns
about the Commonwealth's liquidity in combination with the
balance of obligations to our creditors and the equally
important obligations to the people of Puerto Rico to ensure the
essential services they deserve are maintained."
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Diane Craft)