By Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK Aug 3 Puerto Rico has defaulted on
debt by paying only a fraction of what was due Aug. 1, showing
the depth of the island's economic and cashflow problems and
potentially opening the door to broader defaults and litigation
from bondholders.
The U.S. commonwealth paid only $628,000 of a $58 million
payment due on its Public Finance Corp (PFC) bonds, the head of
its Government Development Bank said in a statement on Monday.
"Due to the lack of appropriated funds for this fiscal year,
the entirety of the PFC payment was not made today," GDB head
Melba Acosta said.
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. The
non-payment marks the first default by the commonwealth and is
the most notable since Detroit defaulted on $1.45 billion of
insured pension bonds before filing for bankruptcy in 2013.
"(They are) telling investors they are serious about this
debt adjustment," said Peter Hayes, head of asset manager
BlackRock's Municipal Bonds Group, which does not own any
commonwealth-backed debt. "It may be a precursor to how they
make payments going forward if they can't reach amicable
settlements with creditors groups."
A default could open the door to a fight with investors.
Daniel Hanson, analyst at Height Securities, said in a research
note last week that market participants would probably file a
lawsuit in San Juan as soon as Tuesday.
According to Thomson Reuters data, holders of PFC debt
include OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Templeton and Lord Abbett.
"We are disappointed that the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
did not make its scheduled payment of principal and interest
today," said a spokesperson for OppenheimerFunds in a statement,
who declined comment on the fund's PFC holdings. "We will
vigorously defend the terms of the bond indentures."
Daniel Solender, lead portfolio manager at Lord Abbett,
declined comment on PFC holdings but said he hoped Puerto Rico
would reconsider the non-payment.
Franklin has declined comment about PFC holdings.
The price of PFC debt due 2031 fell to a record low ahead of
the announcement, which had been well flagged, trading at 7.5
cents on the dollar. It was minimally active with one trade
recorded on Monday. That price was down from 15.55 cents on the
dollar last week.
"I'm not mad, I'm not surprised," said Ben Eiler, managing
partner of First Southern Securities, ahead of the announcement
Puerto Rico would only pay a fraction of the debt.
"They're making a strategic default, and they're
prioritizing payments, and so they're going to do the ones that
are less important first, and that's going to ... strongly
influence bondholders to negotiate," said Eiler, who personally
holds PFC bonds.
One institutional investor who requested anonymity said he
sold his PFC exposure about a month ago because he was "nervous
they were going to default".
"It shouldn't have taken me so long to come to the
conclusion that they were going to default," the investor said,
noting he was glad he was now out of the position.
While Puerto Rico has argued that missing a payment would
not constitute default because its legislature is not legally
bound to appropriate the funds for payment, credit agencies and
investors saw it differently.
"Moody's views this event as a default," said Moody's
analyst Emily Raimes in a statement. "This is a first in what we
believe will be broad defaults on commonwealth debt."
Standard & Poor's said the missed payment presages other
possible defaults as liquidity becomes further constrained, and
added it would impede the island's ability to obtain financing
for cash flow needs. The credit agency lowered its rating on $1
billion of PFC debt following the default to "D" from "CC".
PFC bonds have weaker protections than many other Puerto
Rico bonds such as general obligation debt.
Also on Monday, Puerto Rico said in a regulatory filing it
had temporarily suspended making monthly deposits to its general
obligation redemption fund.
The decision to skip the debt payment showed the
commonwealth was prioritizing its citizens over creditors,
investors said.
"While the PFC default was widely expected, the failure to
appropriate means that the financial crisis in Puerto Rico has
entered a new stage, one where the territory is prepared to
balance its obligations to its creditors with what it perceives
as the public service needs on the island," said Thomas
McLoughlin, UBS chief investment officer wealth management
research.
Acosta said the decision reflected "serious concerns about
the Commonwealth's liquidity in combination with the balance of
obligations to our creditors and the equally important
obligations to the people of Puerto Rico."
Acosta said that PFC made a partial payment of interest in
respect from funds remaining from prior legislative
appropriations. The funds of $628,000 were applied to the Aug. 1
payment.
"A government's primary responsibility is to provide
services to citizens," said Hayes. "When you finally make the
determination not to pay, you know you're effectively cutting
yourself off from the capital markets, but from their standpoint
they see it better of two evils."
