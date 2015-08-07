Aug 7 Puerto Rico did not default when it
skipped an Aug. 1 bond payment, the U.S. territory's Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Friday.
"Legally, it is not a default, because of the contractual
model of that particular public entity," Garcia Padilla told
press.
The U.S. commonwealth paid only $628,000 of a $58 million
payment due on its Public Finance Corp (PFC) bonds. Investors
and credit rating agencies viewed it as a default.
Garcia Padilla said that "not all obligations are equal." He
added that there have been informal meetings with creditors,
"and the position from a majority of them is very positive."
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan, writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Diane Craft)