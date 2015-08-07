(Adds detail from governor's speech, references creditors' Aug. 5 letter to PFC)

Aug 7 Puerto Rico's creditors should be prepared to make "sacrifices" in their demands with the U.S. territory after the government skipped an Aug. 1 bond payment, Governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Friday.

The commonwealth paid only $628,000 of a $58 million payment due on its Public Finance Corp (PFC) bonds, the first time it had ever failed to make a debt payment. Investors and credit rating agencies viewed it as a default.

"Puerto Ricans have already made sacrifices," Garcia Padilla told the press. "And now creditors should also make sacrifices and sit down voluntarily and negotiate with us."

Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he called Puerto Rico's $72 billion debt load "unpayable" and called for negotiations with creditors to seek concessions.

Some critics took issue with Garcia Padilla's sweeping language, pointing out that different classes of Puerto Rican debt carry different protections.

Garcia Padilla acknowledged that on Friday, saying "not all obligations are equal," but he added that the PFC missed payment "legally ... is not a default because of the contractual model of that particular public entity."

The governor's remarks come a day after two key PFC bondholders, OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisers, took the opposite view in a letter to PFC.

The funds, which have nearly $7 billion in combined exposure to Puerto Rican debt, said the failure to pay was "unprecedented" and "violates the requirements of Puerto Rican law."

"The path that the current administration has chosen will steer Puerto Rico towards litigation and create further deterioration in the capital markets' trust in Puerto Rico," the funds said.

Garcia Padilla said there have been informal restructuring meetings with creditors and that "the position from a majority of them is very positive."

"Of course, they would need to see what Puerto Rico would do to guarantee this doesn't happen again," he added.

An economic recovery working group created by Garcia Padilla is slated to deliver a report by Aug. 30 outlining potential restructuring measures. The governor said the report "will present the road that the country needs to follow to end the crisis." (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Diane Craft and Alan Crosby)