Aug 7 Puerto Rico's creditors should be prepared
to make "sacrifices"
in their demands with the U.S. territory after the government
skipped an Aug. 1 bond payment, Governor, Alejandro Garcia
Padilla said on Friday.
The commonwealth paid only $628,000 of a $58 million payment
due on its Public Finance Corp (PFC) bonds, the first time it
had ever failed to make a debt payment. Investors and credit
rating agencies viewed it as a default.
"Puerto Ricans have already made sacrifices," Garcia Padilla
told the press. "And now creditors should also make sacrifices
and sit down voluntarily and negotiate with us."
Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he called
Puerto Rico's $72 billion debt load "unpayable" and called for
negotiations with creditors to seek concessions.
Some critics took issue with Garcia Padilla's sweeping
language, pointing out that different classes of Puerto Rican
debt carry different protections.
Garcia Padilla acknowledged that on Friday, saying "not all
obligations are equal," but he added that the PFC missed payment
"legally ... is not a default because of the contractual model
of that particular public entity."
The governor's remarks come a day after two key PFC
bondholders, OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisers, took the
opposite view in a letter to PFC.
The funds, which have nearly $7 billion in combined exposure
to Puerto Rican debt, said the failure to pay was
"unprecedented" and "violates the requirements of Puerto Rican
law."
"The path that the current administration has chosen will
steer Puerto Rico towards litigation and create further
deterioration in the capital markets' trust in Puerto Rico," the
funds said.
Garcia Padilla said there have been informal restructuring
meetings with creditors and that "the position from a majority
of them is very positive."
"Of course, they would need to see what Puerto Rico would do
to guarantee this doesn't happen again," he added.
An economic recovery working group created by Garcia Padilla
is slated to deliver a report by Aug. 30 outlining potential
restructuring measures. The governor said the report "will
present the road that the country needs to follow to end the
crisis."
