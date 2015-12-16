(Adds details on upcoming debt payments, governor's comments about Congress)

NEW YORK Dec 16 Puerto Rico has "no money" and it will default on a debt payment due in January or a subsequent payment in May, its governor said on Wednesday, as the island's fiscal crisis worsens.

"Puerto Rico will default in January or in May - there is no money," Alejandro Garcia Padilla said after a speech in Washington.

"I have not a printing machine. There's no money. I have no money to provide essential services and to pay creditors. I'm always doing my best to do both things," he said in comments on a webcast.

Garcia Padilla said the "time would come soon" and probably on Jan. 1, when he would not have money to pay both.

"If they make me choose between Puerto Ricans and creditors I will choose Puerto Ricans - always."

Puerto Rico defaulted in August but made a crucial debt payment on Dec.1 of $355 million. At the time, it warned that its deteriorating finances could trigger future defaults, as the governor granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies such as the highways agency HTA, the infrastructure authority PRIFA and its convention center district authority via "clawbacks."

The next milestone for the commonwealth is Jan. 1 when it faces a payment on debt of about $1 billion, of which around $330 million is due on general obligation debt, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The HTA and convention center have said in filings that they expect interest due Jan. 1 will be paid in full from funds in deposit, although PRIFA has only said that funds on deposit would be applied to the Jan. 1 payment.

As Jan. 1 is a holiday, it may not be possible to determine whether a default happened until Jan. 4. After that, the focus moves to May, when $422.8 million on Puerto Rico's senior Government Development Bank notes come due.

Another default could trigger lawsuits, further spook investors and undermine the island's efforts to climb out of $72 billion in debt.

In his comments on Wednesday, Garcia Padilla also blasted Congress for not doing enough to help the U.S. territory. A $1.1 trillion government spending bill being considered by Congress includes health aid for Puerto Rico but not a proposal for it to restructure its debt using Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

"Yesterday Congress missed an opportunity to do the right thing," said Garcia Padilla.

