Dec 22 Puerto Rico's governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla said on Tuesday it is "very, very unlikely" there will
be no default on debt due Jan. 1 and that the U.S. territory was
evaluating which bonds are to be paid.
"Making a total payment will be (very unlikely)," Garcia
Padilla told reporters at an event in San Juan. "If a partial
payment is to be done, which bonds should be paid? It is an
evaluation that we are doing."
Puerto Rico first defaulted on its debt in August and has
warned that more defaults are coming. It has an upcoming debt
payment of around $1 billion due Jan. 1.
"It is very, very unlikely there is no default," Garcia
Padilla said. "Very unlikely. In full or part."
Puerto Rico officials have given clear warnings of defaults.
Garcia Padilla said earlier in December that the island "will
default in January or in May," and Melba Acosta, president of
the island's Government Development Bank (GDB) was quoted in
local media last Friday saying the island is expected to default
on a Jan. 1 payment on its Infrastructure Finance Authority
(PRIFA) bonds.
Garcia Padilla on Dec. 1 granted the U.S. territory power to
take revenues from public agencies such as the highways agency
HTA, PRIFA and its convention center district authority via
"clawbacks".
While the HTA and convention center have said in filings
that they expect interest due Jan. 1 will be paid in full from
funds in deposit, PRIFA has only said that funds on deposit
would be applied to the Jan. 1 payment.
"There are obligations that already have funds... Those that
already have enough funds will be paid," Garcia Padilla said on
Tuesday.
Garcia Padilla said he was "trying to come up with the
largest quantity possible to pay the most possible."
He added that he has an obligation to make payments if
Puerto Rico has money - otherwise the island would face
litigation from creditors.
"If I have the money, and I don't use it to pay the
government's obligations, then we lose the case in court in two
seconds," Garcia Padilla said. "Because if the money is there, I
have to use it to pay."
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; writing by Megan
