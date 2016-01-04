Jan 4 Puerto Rico's governor said the U.S.
territory's Department of Justice is trying to anticipate any
lawsuits after the island said it would default on some debt due
Jan. 1, according to an interview with CNBC.
Puerto Rico said last week that it would default for the
second time in five months, but would pay the bulk of $1 billion
due, opening the door to potential litigation from affected
creditors.
"Our Department of Justice is trying to anticipate any
lawsuit we will have, but to be 100 percent prepared will be
very hard," said Alejandro Garcia Padilla in an interview with
CNBC.
"It will be very costly - that litigation, for the
commonwealth and our creditors," he said. "Every dollar used to
pay lawyers will be a dollar ... not available to pay
creditors."
