NEW YORK Jan 4 Puerto Rico's infrastructure authority PRIFA did not transfer funds to its bond trustee in order to pay debt due Jan. 1, according to a regulatory filing on Monday, after the U.S. territory warned last week that the bonds would default.

The trustee for PRIFA's series 2005 C bonds said it had not received funds from PRIFA to pay debt service, although it had received funds from bond insurer Ambac.

Puerto Rico said last week that PRIFA would not have sufficient funds to make a full payment on its special tax revenue bonds, Series 2005A-C and Series 2006, and $36 million was expected not to be paid. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)