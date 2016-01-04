NEW YORK Jan 4 Puerto Rico's infrastructure
authority PRIFA did not transfer funds to its bond trustee in
order to pay debt due Jan. 1, according to a regulatory filing
on Monday, after the U.S. territory warned last week that the
bonds would default.
The trustee for PRIFA's series 2005 C bonds said it had not
received funds from PRIFA to pay debt service, although it had
received funds from bond insurer Ambac.
Puerto Rico said last week that PRIFA would not have
sufficient funds to make a full payment on its special tax
revenue bonds, Series 2005A-C and Series 2006, and $36 million
was expected not to be paid.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)