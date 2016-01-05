Jan 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday downgraded Puerto Rico Infrastructure Authority bonds secured by rum taxes to 'D' (default) from 'CC' with a negative outlook a day after the authority defaulted on a roughly $36 million interest payment.

In a public filing on Monday, the trustee for the bonds said holders were paid through a combination of cash on hand and payments from Ambac Financial, which insures some of the bonds. (Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by G Crosse)