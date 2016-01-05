NEW YORK Jan 5 Puerto Rico's PRIFA infrastructure authority did not transfer funds to its bond trustee to pay debt due Jan. 1 on certain bonds, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, further confirmation of a default by the U.S. territory.

The trustee for PRIFA's series 2005B and 2006 bonds said it did not receive sufficient funds from PRIFA for the payment of debt, although it held a small residual amount from prior payments that it allocated to pay interest.

On Monday, the trustee for its series 2005 C bonds also said it did not receive funds from PRIFA to pay debt service.

Puerto Rico said last week that PRIFA would not have sufficient funds to make the full payment on its special tax revenue bonds, Series 2005A-C and Series 2006, and $36 million was expected not to be paid.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Dan Grebler)