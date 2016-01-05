(Adds details from filing, information from second filing)
NEW YORK Jan 5 Puerto Rico's PRIFA
infrastructure authority did not transfer funds to its bond
trustee to pay debt due Jan. 1 on certain bonds, according to
regulatory filings on Tuesday, further confirmation of a default
by the U.S. territory.
The embattled Caribbean island said last week that it would
pay the bulk of $1 billion debt due Jan. 1, but some bond issues
would not be met. The debt due was postponed to Jan. 4 due to
the holiday.
The trustee for PRIFA's series 2005 B and 2006 bonds said on
Tuesday it did not receive sufficient funds from PRIFA for the
payment of debt, although it held a small residual amount from
prior payments that it allocated to pay interest. Series A
bonds' trustee also disclosed in a separate filing that funds
were not received.
On Monday, the trustee for its series 2005 C bonds also said
it did not receive funds from PRIFA to pay debt service - which
meant a $10.3 million hit for Ambac Financial which insures some
of the debt
Bond insurer FGIC will pay holders of certain of Series A
and C bonds, one of the filings said, and the trustee notified
FGIC of a $6.4 million shortfall of payment on those bonds.
Puerto Rico warned last week that PRIFA would not have
sufficient funds to make the full payment on its special tax
revenue bonds, Series 2005A-C and Series 2006, and $36 million
was expected not to be paid.
It also warned that it would default on $1.4 million debt
due to its Public Finance Corp while it would claw back $163
million of revenues from several agencies, including the highway
authority, the convention center authority and the island's
busing authority in order to pay higher priority bonds.
The actions may open the door to possible litigation from
affected creditors.
According to the series 2005 B and 2006 filing, the bond
trust agreement said that if holders of at least 20 percent of
bonds request, the trustee shall "protect and enforce its
rights" with respect to funds and other moneys pledged
thereunder, by "suits, actions or special proceedings".
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday downgraded
Puerto Rico Infrastructure Authority bonds secured by rum taxes
to 'D' (default) from 'CC' with a negative outlook.
