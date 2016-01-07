BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Jan 7 Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corp missed an interest payment due on January 1 on Series 2012 A Commonwealth Appropriation Bonds, PFC said in a public filing on Thursday.
PFC, which owed about $1.4 million in interest, was expected to default after Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said last week the island would skip Jan. 1 payments at PFC and its infrastructure authority PRIFA. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.