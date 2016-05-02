(Repeats to add dropped Reuters dateline)
By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN May 2 Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank, which announced plans to skip the bulk of a
$422 million debt payment on Sunday, said it has reached a deal
with some creditors to keep negotiating a debt restructuring,
potentially stemming the expected lawsuits arising from the
default.
In a statement late Sunday night, GDB said it reached
"indicative terms" of a deal with an ad hoc creditor group
holding about $900 million of its nearly $4 billion in bonds,
under which the group would agree to a two-step debt exchange,
ultimately recouping about 47 percent of what they are owed.
The deal is a long way from done, and would need
participation from all of GDB's creditors in order to work, the
bank said in the statement. But its effect is to avoid lawsuits
from the ad hoc group, at least temporarily, in the wake of
GDB's decision Sunday to pay only the interest portion of its
debt.
In a televised speech on Sunday evening, Puerto Rico
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla imposed a moratorium on the
debt payment, a "painful" decision he blamed on the absence of
U.S. Congressional action to solve Puerto Rico's debt crisis.
The U.S. territory faces $70 billion in debt, a staggering
45-percent poverty rate and a shrinking population as it enters
the most dire stretch of its fiscal crisis. It owes another $1.9
billion on July 1 that Garcia Padilla has said it cannot pay.
Congress is debating a bill that would put the island's
finances under federal oversight and allow it to restructure
debt in a bankruptcy-like process, but the bill has faced
criticism from conservative and liberal wings of both parties.
As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not have access to
municipal bankruptcy protection.
In Sunday's statement, GDB President Melba Acosta stressed
the importance of a bankruptcy process for Puerto Rico, saying
the GDB deal "would be highly unlikely" to work without one.
Creditors were expected to sue Puerto Rico over the legality
of the GDB debt moratorium. But the agreement by the ad hoc
group to hold off on legal remedies as sides continue to talk
removes a potential key litigant. The group, which includes
hedge funds like Fir Tree and Solus, is among GDB's most
well-heeled and organized creditor factions.
The GDB default is the most significant yet in Puerto Rico,
because the bank acts as the main depositary and liquidity
source for public agencies like the island's highway and
infrastructure authorities.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)