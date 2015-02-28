(Adds FDIC statement)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 27 Puerto Rico's Doral
Bank has failed and a local rival will take over its operations,
authorities said on Friday after accidentally releasing the
information early and sending shares down 46 percent before
trading was halted.
It is the final twist in a yearlong saga for bank owner
Doral Financial Corp, whose fortunes have mirrored the
debt-laden island's own troubles.
Doral was put under operating restrictions earlier this week
after being told by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
(FDIC) in January that a plan it submitted to restore its
capital was not acceptable.
Doral has also been under pressure in a lengthy fight with
the island about a $229 million tax refund. It lost an appeals
court ruling this week to grant the lender the refund.
The FDIC announced on Friday that the bank had been closed
and its banking operations and deposits will be taken over by
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, owned by Popular Inc,
which will operate eight of Doral's former branches and buy its
remaining 18 locations from three banks.
As of the end of December, Doral had about $5.9 billion in
total assets and $4.1 billion in total deposits.
The FDIC, which typically releases information about bank
closures after 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Fridays, by mistake sent
the release early, recalled it, then reissued it later.
The news caused shares of the bank to plunge 46.3 percent
before trading was halted.
"We will review our process to avoid a repetition of this
problem," FDIC spokeswoman Barbara Hagenbaugh said in an email.
During the latter part of the financial crisis, the FDIC was
known for its swift bank takeovers each Friday when its
representatives would anonymously swoop onto a location ahead of
a takeover.
"Sure they need to improve their internal controls, but I
don't see it as an indicator of a bigger problem," said Mark
Calabria, director of financial regulation studies at the Cato
Institute.
