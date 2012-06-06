* Forty-five indicted as part of airport drug ring
* U.S. territory long known as leading transshipment point
* American Airline commercial flights targeted by smugglers
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 6 Thirty-six people
were arrested on Wednesday in a crackdown on a drug trafficking
ring that used Puerto Rico's main airport to smuggle large
quantities of cocaine off the island aboard U.S.-bound passenger
flights, authorities said.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said the 36
detainees, including 22 suspects rounded up at San Juan's
International Airport, were among 45 people indicted for
smuggling more than 61,000 pounds (28,000 kg) of cocaine out of
the U.S. territory on commercial flights to the U.S. mainland
since 1999.
"It's an important blow," said Laila Rico, a spokeswoman for
the DEA's Caribbean Division, which is headquartered in Puerto
Rico.
"The Puerto Rico airport is sought-after by drug dealers
because it's basically a mid-point between South American
countries and the United States and offers an easy entry point,"
Rico said.
She was referring to the Luis Munoz Marin International
Airport in San Juan, the point from which the bulk of the drugs
were flown to Miami and Orlando, in Florida, and Newark, New
Jersey, aboard flights operated by American Airlines.
The DEA said in a statement that some suspects caught up in
the drug bust were current or former American Airlines employees
and airport personnel, who used a designated bathroom to hand
over cocaine to couriers preparing to board U.S.-bound flights.
Cargo handlers on the payroll of the drug ring also worked
to ensure that drug-laden suitcases were placed aboard
U.S.-bound flights, the DEA said.
"The defendants in this investigation not only utilized
their positions and security access to smuggle large quantities
of illegal narcotics, but they also compromised the safety and
security at one of the Caribbean's most vital airports," Pedro
Janer, the special agent who runs the DEA's operations across
the Caribbean, said in a statement.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth of about 4 million people,
has long been known as a leading transshipment point for the
smuggling of illicit drugs out of South America and into the
United States.
Three of the suspects arrests on Wednesday were detained in
the United States, according to Rico. She said two were nabbed
at Miami International Airport and one at Dallas-Fort Worth
International Airport.
(Writing by Tom Brown; Reporting by Reuters in San Juan with
additional reporting by Kevin Gray in Miami; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)