NEW YORK Dec 9 A bill to be introduced in the
U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will give Puerto
Rico's government the choice to restructure its municipal debt
in conjunction with enhanced financial oversight, according to a
copy of the bill and a spokeswoman for the bill's sponsor,
Representative Sean Duffy.
Puerto Rico, wrestling with $72 billion of debt and a
faltering economy, defaulted on part of its debt in August and
is trying to restructure its borrowings.
Democrats in Congress have pushed for Puerto Rico to be
allowed access to U.S. bankruptcy laws to solve its fiscal
crisis, however, Republicans have been skeptical and have argued
for oversight.
Duffy, a Republican from Wisconsin and chairman of a House
Financial Services subcommittee, said in August that he was
working on broad ideas for a draft proposal to address solutions
for Puerto Rico.
His bill says Puerto Rico would have access to the same
Chapter 9 bankruptcy process that U.S. states do if it also
agrees to an independent Financial Stability Council to oversee
its path toward balanced budgets and a return to financial
stability, according to briefing notes from Duffy's office.
It comes as Democratic Senator Charles Schumer tried on
Wednesday to bring to a vote a bill to extend to Puerto Rico a
law that allows U.S. states to put struggling municipal entities
into bankruptcy. Utah Republican Orrin Hatch blocked Schumer,
saying he was preparing to introduce his own version of the bill
later in the day.
