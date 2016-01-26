Jan 26 Tax incentives enacted by Puerto Rico in 2012 to help spur the island's economy have generated an estimated 5,832 jobs, and could create about 56,000 by 2024, according to a study commissioned by the island's department of economic development and commerce.

People who have come to the island under Act 22 have spent about $266 million in real estate, and generated $228 million in planned capital investments in the troubled U.S. commonwealth, according to the study by the economic consulting firm Estudios Tecnicos. (Reporting by Nick Brown)