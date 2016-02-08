NEW YORK Feb 8 Puerto Rico's economic activity index fell 0.5 percent in December year-on-year, the island's Government Development Bank said on Monday.

The data showed that gasoline consumption fell 0.8 percent year-on-year, while cement sales fell nearly 15 percent. The U.S. territory has about $70 billion of debt and has defaulted on some of its borrowings.

(Reporting by Megan Davies)