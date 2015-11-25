SAN JUAN Nov 25 As Puerto Rico's debt crisis
takes its toll on the U.S. territory's
economy, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla is losing support
within his own party, increasing the chances he won't seek
reelection next November.
His public approval ratings are dire - just 12 percent in a
recent poll by newspaper El Nuevo Dia - but more detrimental to
his campaign plan is the growing number of mayors and other
local politicians from his Popular Democratic Party (PPD) who
have deserted him. Support from such officials in Puerto Rico's
towns is crucial for effective governance.
The governor's struggles are good news for the main
opposition party, the New Progressive Party (PNP), which in turn
may favor holders of the Caribbean island's $72 billion in debt,
including foreign creditors.
PNP gubernatorial candidates, who include Pedro
Pierluisi, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress, and Ricky
Rossello, the son of a revered ex-governor, have said they
support trying to pay back the island's creditors, while Garcia
Padilla has called the debt "unpayable" and called for
concessions from those who hold it.
"Creditors would have higher priority in the minds of a PNP
candidate," said Height Securities analyst Daniel Hanson, who is
closely following Puerto Rico's debt crisis. But the
island's "budget would likely sustain more cuts," he said.
Garcia Padilla's predecessor as governor, the PNP's Luis
Fortuno, reduced the government's workforce by about 15
percent. Garcia Padilla has added some jobs, Hanson said.
UPHILL BATTLE
Garcia Padilla is scheduled to meet with his party's mayors'
association - the most influential party faction - on December
5, according to mayors interviewed by Reuters, and they
speculate he will announce his decision very soon after that.
Candidates have until December 31 to register.
Investors are optimistic about the possibility of a change
in the island's leadership, debt traders said.
"A lot of people are waiting on a new administration to
negotiate terms," said Ben Eiler, managing partner at First
Southern Securities in Puerto Rico, which trades Puerto Rican
debt. "I'd welcome and look forward to a change."
These are particularly tough times to govern Puerto Rico.
The island, with a population of 3.5 million, has a 45 percent
poverty rate. Analysts at Moody's say the island could default
on at least some of a $355 million payment due December 1.
Getting help from Washington is seen as an uphill battle,
though the U.S. Treasury has recommended changing certain laws
to treat Puerto Rico more equitably to U.S. states.
Political status is the key dividing issue in Puerto Rico,
with the PNP favoring the territory seek to become a U.S. state,
and the PPD opposed. Pierluisi has said he would hold a
federally-funded ballot on the question in 2017.
MAYORS HOLD THE CARDS
Under Puerto Rico's electoral system, all political offices
are contested on the same day, every four years. With voter
turnout rates averaging 80 percent since 2000, whichever party
is stronger on election day is likely to enjoy four years of
control throughout all levels of government.
As a result, weak governors tend to face internal push-back
from other elected officials in the ruling party, particularly
mayors.
Unlike in the U.S., all Puerto Rican municipalities elect
mayors, who can function almost like local campaign branches for
governors they support.
Mayors in the PPD say Garcia Padilla has done a poor job of
communicating and collaborating with them, and missed
opportunities to gain their support for a second term and
bolster his image in the process.
"He could have used the mayors as allies," said Isidro
Negrón Irizarry, PPD mayor of San German, Puerto Rico's
second-oldest town, near its southwestern corner. "He mistakenly
sees us as a burden."
Negrón Irizarry wants an alternative PPD candidate to stand
next November.
Garcia Padilla's spokesman, Jesus Manuel Ortiz, said in a
statement that the governor has "invested a great deal of time
and energy into building productive relationships with Puerto
Rico's mayors," and is in "constant communication with the
island's mayors".
The governor's current fiscal turnaround proposal, which
would cut $300 million in aid to municipalities by 2020, has
increased tension in some of his mayoral relationships. Some
have accused Garcia Padilla of failing to seek input from the
towns.
With business sparse and storefronts vacant in many of
Puerto Rico's rural communities, municipal governments are
among the island's largest employers.
Carlos Delgado Altieri, the PPD mayor of Isabela, along the
northwestern coast, says 40 percent of his town's budget - some
$7 million - comes from the central government to fund
operations. Cuts could mean reduced hours for its 650 workers,
and could jeopardize Isabela's municipal bond payments, he
said.
Southeastern Patillas' municipal government needs only 175
of the 450 employees it currently employs, PPD Mayor Norberto
said. But with no viable private businesses to scoop up fired
workers and unemployment already above 20 percent, he said he
won't consider lay-offs.
Garcia Padilla has faced internal revolts before. His plan
to close a revenue gap by imposing a value-added tax and raising
the sales tax was resisted by a faction of his own party, who
engineered an eventual reduction in the tax rate.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by John Pickering and Martin
Howell)